Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Increases By 5.5%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND stock traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 2.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,085. The company has a market capitalization of $903.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.28. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of 2.04 and a twelve month high of 13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.12.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.