Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Grows By 11.1%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.