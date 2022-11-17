Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Grows By 11.1%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.