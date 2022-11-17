Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expands By 12.4%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Local Bounti Trading Down 9.0 %

Local Bounti stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 189,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 955.09% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

In related news, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Craig M. Hurlbert sold 15,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $63,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,853,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,415,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $183,289. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

