Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Drops By 16.5%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub Trading Down 3.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

