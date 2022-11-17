Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Drops By 16.5%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

