Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Drops By 12.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 28,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 137,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 4,275,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304,832. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

