Short Interest in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Decreases By 14.9%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 799,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Kaman alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Trading Down 2.7 %

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 335,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. Kaman has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $541.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.