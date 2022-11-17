Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Decreases By 10.9%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 1,471,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.2 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.
About Japan Post
