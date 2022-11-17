Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rises By 11.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 296,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Stock Performance

About Intrusion

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,985. The company has a market cap of $66.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

