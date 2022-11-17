Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rises By 11.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 296,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
