Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Grows By 12.9%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 344,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,513. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -939.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% during the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 319,439 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

