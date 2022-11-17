Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Grows By 12.9%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 344,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,513. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -939.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.