Short Interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Declines By 8.4%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of INPX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,733. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 490.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%.
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
