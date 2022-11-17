Short Interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Declines By 12.0%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

IES Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32. IES has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

About IES

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IES by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter worth $2,112,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in IES by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 37.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

