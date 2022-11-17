Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Drops By 13.3%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

