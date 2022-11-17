Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Grows By 13.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HPKEW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

