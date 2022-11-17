Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Decreases By 8.5%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 836.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 175 ($2.06) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

HTWSF stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

