Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Drops By 10.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

