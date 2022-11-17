Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Decreases By 8.3%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

