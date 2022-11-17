Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expands By 12.8%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 26,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

FHN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 2,934,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,581. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.