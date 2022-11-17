Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Drops By 17.7%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 751,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Busey alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Busey Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 139,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,979. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.94.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

