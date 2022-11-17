Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Rises By 7.7%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Down 36.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVIW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

