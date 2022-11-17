Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 6.6%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($23.50) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($23.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.33) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Entain in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GMVHF remained flat at $15.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

