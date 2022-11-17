Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expands By 12.3%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 643,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 443,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,126. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ENI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

