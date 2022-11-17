Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Decreases By 9.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 231,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

