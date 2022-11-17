Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expands By 10.5%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Edesa Biotech Stock Performance
EDSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
