Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expands By 10.5%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

EDSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

About Edesa Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

See Also

