Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Expands By 5.3%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 6.29%. Analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSDVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.75.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

