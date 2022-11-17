Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declines By 7.1%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.77. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

