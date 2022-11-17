Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 13.9%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Daily Journal Price Performance
NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.62. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DJCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daily Journal (DJCO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.