Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 13.9%

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.62. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DJCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

