Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Decreases By 11.2%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 2,249.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 62,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,736. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

