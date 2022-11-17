Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expands By 13.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Cryoport Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CYRX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 624,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $987.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

About Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

