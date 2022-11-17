Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expands By 13.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Cryoport Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of CYRX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 624,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $987.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $78.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Featured Articles
