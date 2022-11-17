Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 9.6%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCT. Edward Jones began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.