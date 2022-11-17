Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreases By 14.2%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CSGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 2,071,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,193. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

