Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Decreases By 8.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $32,138,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,178,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,255 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,015. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.