Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Rises By 5.1%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 434,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,895. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CONMED by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

