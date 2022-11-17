Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Drops By 14.0%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 388.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.