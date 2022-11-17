Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Declines By 10.4%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,112. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

