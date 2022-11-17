Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Grows By 9.5%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EMO traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,529.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,610,572 shares in the company, valued at $47,415,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 242,065 shares of company stock worth $6,775,566.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 781,932 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

