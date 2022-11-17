Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Decreases By 13.6%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,526,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,450. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.