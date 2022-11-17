Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Increases By 5.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Centogene Stock Performance

Centogene stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 20,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.95. Centogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

