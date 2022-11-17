Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Declines By 13.1%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.65. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

