Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Expands By 12.2%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 609,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.
Shares of CAJ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 318,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Canon has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
