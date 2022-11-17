Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Expands By 12.2%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 609,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Canon Price Performance

Shares of CAJ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 318,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Canon has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

Canon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

