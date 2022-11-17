Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Increases By 7.2%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $165.10. 48,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock worth $40,151,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

