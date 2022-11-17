Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Declines By 11.1%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.7 days.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BYLOF opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $23.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,512.50.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

