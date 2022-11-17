Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Increases By 9.0%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcella Health

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,658,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,918.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.