Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Declines By 11.3%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Avista alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. 599,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,608. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.