Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Grows By 13.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.