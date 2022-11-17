Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Decreases By 10.2%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $149.26. 10,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 51.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.