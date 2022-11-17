Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 8.7%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

