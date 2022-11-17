Shannon M. Parisotto Sells 2,279 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.53. 1,250,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $396.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

