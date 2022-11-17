SFI Advisors LLC Sells 13,043 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

