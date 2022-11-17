SFI Advisors LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 7.47% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000.

NYSEARCA:PBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

