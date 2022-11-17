SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 8,255 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FPXI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,612. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.